Marcus Rashford In Talks For New Five-Year Extension With Manchester United

Manchester United secured the services of English striker Marcus Rashford as they signed him to a new five-year extension, which will keep him at the club till 2028.

Rashford has attracted the likes of clubs from all over Europe but turned them all down to stay at United and make his dream of winning significant honours at his boyhood club come true.

The player is being represented in negotiations with the Manchester club by his agent Dwaine Maynard, He has also been in talks regarding his contract extension for a considerable period of time till now.

It has been reported that Rashford and his agents are in the final stages of negotiations. Rashford’s previous deal saw him make £250,000 per week, with his salary set to rise to close to £375,000 a week when he puts pen to paper.

If he scores the reported salary, it will set up the England international as the fourth-highest-earning player in the Premier League.

Rashford was a pivotal part of United’s campaign last season where they finished third, won the League Cup and secured Champions League qualification.

The 25-year-old kicked into overdrive as he went on a scoring spree for United following the 2023 World Cup.

He scored 30 goals and racked up 11 assists in 56 appearances for the Red Devils last season, and was United’s key man who kept the attack alive.

His performance against Barcelona at Nou Camp last year will be remembered for a while, as well as his match-winning goals against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, to name a few.