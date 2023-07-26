'If The Club Loses, He’s Off': Marcus Rashford Reveals Dressing Room Music Rules at Manchester United

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed the brutal dressing room music rule in the latest episode of ‘The Overlap’. Rashford was interviewed by former Red Devils player and captain, Gary Neville who asked 30 questions to mark his incredible 30-goal season for the club last term.

In one such question, he was quizzed about who usually takes charge as the dressing room DJ at the club. The player replied, “Sometimes it’s Sanch." He also revealed that if the club loses while a player is on the decks then he’s off the tunes for good. “We have a rule that if somebody plays the music and we lost the game then you’re off. You’ve got to go off", Rashford said.

Marcus Rashford further revealed that he dislikes Liverpool more than Manchester City. In the same interview, he named Kyle Walker to be his toughest opponent. The England international commended the Manchester City right-back’s strength and pace. “His physical capabilities are just unbelievable. It is always going to be a tough day [against him]," Rashford said in the video. He also talked about how he always has to work extra hard when trying to outsmart him. He added, “You have to try and catch him off guard or get him in the wrong positions. I just try to drift into places where he can’t drift". Rashford also praised another City player after selecting Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne as the best player in the Premier League “over the last four or five years".

