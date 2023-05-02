Marcus Rashford Rescues Aston Villa Footballer Alisha Lehmann From Mob at a Nightclub - Reports

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been in a rich vein of form this season. With 29 goals in his kitty, Rashford is the club’s current highest scorer of the season. Rashford’s brilliance, however, has not been limited to his on-field performance only. The English international’s recent chivalrous act has earned him plaudits. The Manchester United star came to the rescue of Aston Villa Women player Alisha Lehmann when she was mobbed at a nightclub. Rashford showed great presence of mind and asked the staff to usher her to his VIP section. The incident took place at Chinawhite Manchester last month. Reports also suggest that it was the first time Rashford had met Lehmann.

“It was the first time they’d met but he knew who Alisha was. They exchanged a few words and she thanked him then they carried on partying with their separate sets of friends. She thought he was a gent," a source was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Advertisement

Alisha Lehmann is one of the most-followed women footballers in the world. Lehmann was in a relationship with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Their relationship, however, did not last long and Lehmann and Luiz reportedly split earlier this year.

In February this year, there were even rumours of a romance between Alisha Lehmann and Petros Tsitsipas. The rumours gained steam when the tennis player commented on one of Lehmann’s social media posts. Stefanos Tsitispas, brother of Petros, had even sent a special gift to Lehmann after the pair agreed to play a mixed doubles match.

Alisha Lehmann is currently enjoying tremendous success in the Women’s Super League. Lehmann’s Villa are on a roll so far this season. Aston Villa are currently in the fifth spot on the points table and they have won nine of their 19 league matches. Lehmann has played a major role in her team’s success after scoring three goals and recording two assists for Villa. The Swiss has won the Man of the Match award in a recent 5-0 demolition of Leicester.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is in scintillating form for Manchester United this season. Rashford has secured as many as 16 goals and five assists for the Old Trafford-based outfit in the Premier League.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here