Mario Balotelli Posts Puzzling Message After Facing Italy Snub by Roberto Mancini

If you thought the dramatic conflict between manager Roberto Mancini and Italian striker Mario Balotelli has come to an end, well you better think again. Because there is a new twist in their enticing tale and thanks to a fresh development, the rivalry seems to have reignited once again. Balotelli has now come up with two cryptic messages, seemingly aimed at Italy head coach Mancini. The former Manchester City striker uploaded two stories on Instagram after Mancini suggested that Balotelli’s career as an Italy international has ended. A laughing cartoon avatar of Balotelli featured in Instagarm stories. But Balotelli did not stop there. The 32-year-old went on to share a video with a caption that read, “You don’t become king by chasing the queen; you become king by chasing the crown."

Mario Balotelli’s confusing messages appeared on social media after Roberto Mancini openly claimed that the FC Sion striker’s association with Italy football team is over. Mancini, while talking about Balotelli’s international carrer, said, “I think that chapter is closed".

After netting five goals for FC Sion this season, Mario Balotelli was hoping to make a comeback to the Italian national football team. The Azzurri, plagued by a shortage of strikers, found it difficult to secure victory against Austria and England in recent times. The lack of a proper goal-scoring option in the Italy side, compelled head coach Roberto Mancini to call up 23-year-old Mateo Retegui. “We follow many players, if we manage to take them from Serie A then we are happier. It is not easy for us to call a player from the other side of the world, it seems to me to be without logic. Ciro [Immobile] has always been injured in his last call-ups, otherwise he would have been there," Mancini reportedly said.

Mario Balotelli played under Roberto Mancini at Manchester City for three seasons. Balotelli guided Manchester City to Premier League and FA Cup title as well. Once tipped to be Italy’s best striker, Balotelli was last seen in action in international duty in 2018. After playing 37 matches for Italy, Balotelli has 14 goals to his name. The Palermo-born is currently representing Swiss side FC Sion.

