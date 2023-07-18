Marseille To Initiate Talks With Chelsea For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed to personal terms for a three-year deal with Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aubameyang, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer, struggled to find his footing all throughout last season.

The Gabon striker, who cost Chelsea 12 million pounds, made 22 appearances for the Blues last season and scored only thrice. He was brought in with the hopes of reuniting with former coach Thomas Tuchel, who got sacked days after his arrival.

Advertisement

Following Tuchel’s sacking in September, Aubameyang struggled to make an impression under Graham Potter and was left out of the club’s Champions League squad following a number of January arrivals.

A return to the south of France might just provide him with the opportunity to reinvent himself and find his footing yet again.

He though will have to take a considerable pay cut from his current 150,000 pounds-per-week contract in order to facilitate the move.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have reportedly told Marseille that they want 5-6 million pounds from the French side if they are to avail his services from them.

Marseille, who will be making a comeback to the Champions League this season after finishing third last season in the league, are on the market to acquire some sure-fire star power that will aid the team with navigating the European tournaments, and that is what they aim to do with Aubameyang.