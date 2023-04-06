Martin O'Neill Comes Under Leicester City’s Radar To Become Next Manager

Martin O’Neill has reportedly joined the race for becoming the next Leicester City manager as the club is searing for a new name following the sacking of their previous boss Brendan Rodgers. As per an Independent report, the Foxes are seeking an experienced mind for the remainder of this Premier League season and O’Neill can be a viable option in that role. But the 71-year-old has remained out of football for a prolonged period. His last managerial job came in 2019 when he served as the manager of Nottingham Forest only for six months.

O’Neill has previously enjoyed a successful five-year spell as the Leicester boss and lifted the two League Cup trophies in 1997 and 2000.

Martin O’Neill has rich managerial experience, which the Foxes need to avoid their potential relegation this season. The Irish mastermind has earlier managed plenty of top-flight games with prominent English sides like Aston Villa and Sunderland. Last year, O’Neill, speaking to the Sun, revealed that he was still curious to take up any managerial responsibility.

The former Ireland midfielder said, “ I watch a lot of matches and keep myself updated through my TV work. Apart from the Premier League, I follow the Bundesliga in Germany and the Eredivisie in the Netherlands." O’Neill made it clear that if any job offer really comes, he would definitely look into that.

Apart from O’Neill, some other popular names including Ange Postecoglou, Rafa Benitez, Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttl have reportedly been shortlisted as the contender for the next Leicester boss. Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter also reportedly received a job offer just one day after he was sacked by the London giants. He turned down the offer, saying that he would like to take a break, a talkSport report stated.

After the Foxes endured a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 1, the club ousted Brendan Rodgers from coaching duty. In his absence, Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler were put in charge of the team in the subsequent league fixture against Aston Villa.

The assistant managers failed to alter their fate as Leicester lost the home game 2-1. With 25 points in 29 appearances, they are currently reeling at the nineteenth spot of the Premier League table, just ahead of bottom-placed Southampton.

