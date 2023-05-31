Mason Mount, Declan Rice Will Be Arsenal's 'Two Fantastic Signings', Says Former English Striker

English midfielder Declan Rice remains Arsenal’s prime target in the summer transfer window. After enjoying a sensational run in the Premier League, the London-based side seem to be ready to spend big in the transfer market. It is now being reported that Rice’s England teammate Mason Mount is also on Arsenal’s radar this summer. With big names like Manchester United and Liverpool in the fray to rope in Mount, the Gunners are expected to face strong competition in signing the Chelsea midfielder. Amid transfer talks of Rice and Mount, former striker Alan Smith has shared his stance on the English duo’s future at Arsenal. Smith said that signing Rice and Mount will certainly be beneficial for Arsenal.

“Arsenal are on the cusp of big things, I think, I hope. Who knows? Maybe Mason Mount will come across from Chelsea as well, they’re big buddies, came through the academy at Chelsea together. That would be a plus point for both of them really, they would be two fantastic signings. But I think Arsenal might just be in the box seat in terms of getting him and that would be a great coup," Alan Smith was quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

Mason Mount and Declan Rice are childhood friends. The English stars share a great camaraderie both on and off the field.

Arsenal’s desire to land Declan Rice is an open secret but the Emirates-based side will have to spend a massive amount for the West Ham United skipper. Signing Rice may also require Arsenal to break their club-record transfer fee, which at this point in time stands at £72 million. Arsenal had paid the said amount to lure midfielder Nicolas Pepe from French club Lille in 2019. West Ham United have reportedly demanded in excess of £100m for Rice.

