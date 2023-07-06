Mason Mount Says, 'Keen to Replicate Manchester United Legends Who Donned the Number 7 Shirt'

After Manchester United announced the signing of Mason Mount, he spoke to the club’s media team in an interview posted on the club’s website.

Club legend, Rio Ferdinand, also reacted positively to the signing of Mount even claiming that Chelsea might regret this deal in the future.

Mount spoke on his strengths as a player stating, “I’ve always seen myself as a midfielder or a number 8, that can obviously get forward, attack, try to score goals and create goals. But also be able to do the other side as well and defend and help the team when we’re under pressure. That’s a big focus of mine."

Advertisement

With Mount being handed the iconic No 7 jersey, he shared his experience of witnessing the iconic free-kick by Cristiano Ronaldo against Portsmouth.

Being a supporter of Portsmouth, Mount shared how his father flew him out to Old Trafford to watch the game and has been a fan of him and his technique. A video had gone viral where Mount was seen replicating the free-kick during his academy days at Cobham.

Mount will hope he can replicate the legends who have followed before him and hopes to lead the club to winning trophies.