Matt Doherty Returns Back To Wolverhampton On A Free Transfer

Irish defender Matt Doherty has made an unexpected comeback to his former Premier League side Wolverhampton on a free transfer following an exit from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Doherty is expected to complete his medical today and seal his move to Wolves on a three-year deal, to offer more competition at right-back.

The 31-year-old left Wolves for Tottenham back in 2020 for a fee of 15 million pounds, and was then let go by the club this January after falling out of favour with the coach and following clashes with management.

Dogerty then signed for La Liga side Atletico Madrid but struggled to get quality minutes as the Irishman made only 2 appearances for the side this season.

The Republic of Ireland international was a key figure in Wolves’ rise from the Championship to the quarter-finals of the Europa League during Nuno Espirito Santo’s time in charge.

He made more than 300 appearances for the club from 2010-2020, after signing from League of Ireland side Bohemians for £75,000.

Doherty will now become the Wolves’ first senior signing of the summer, following the caption of Tom King as third-choice goalkeeper.