Mauricio Pochettino Sets Up Three-Man Transfer Plan For Chelsea: Report

From sacking two head coaches to a poor string of on-field results- Chelsea’s current season has been simply abysmal. Chelsea, in a bid to come up with a better performance next season, have reportedly decided to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the head coach at the end of this campaign. A report published by Daily Mail has now claimed that Pochettino has planned to sign three new faces for Chelsea. The article states that the Argentine manager has identified a new goalkeeper, a central midfielder and a No. 9 as the three positions he would be aiming to bolster ahead of next season’s journey.

Spain’s Kepa Arrizabalaga has spent the majority of the season as Chelsea’s top-choice custodian. But his future at Chelsea is understood to be a bit doubtful. With Kepa’s uncertain future and Senegalese Edouard Mendy yet to sign a new contract, Chelsea will have to find a reliable goalkeeper for the next season.

Advertisement

In central midfield, Pochettino wants a long-term player to feature along with Enzo Fernandez. Finding the back of the net has often emerged as a key area of concern for Chelsea this season and Pochettino is looking to strengthen the club’s attacking unit. The summer signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not help Chelsea much. Romelu Lukaku is set to return to Chelsea from his loan spell at Inter Milan but uncertainty seems to be looming large over the Belgian international’s future at the Stamford Bridge-based outfit.

Meanwhile, Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard secured his first victory since returning to the club against Bournemouth on Saturday. “I’m happy. We came in off the back of a tough run, it’s been a tough year and there is a lot work to do. But the performance and the result in isolation are really good, we deserved to win the game. It’s a nice step forward for the lads. To work hard and come to a place that has been very hard for a lot of teams this year… I’m very happy," Lampard reportedly told BBC.

Chelsea are currently placed in 11th position in the Premier League standings. In their next assignment, the Blues will be hosting Nottingham Forest on May 13.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here