Mike Dean's Future As Premier League VAR In Serious Doubt, Says Report

From pulling off hilarious on-field antics to wholeheartedly rooting for Tranmere Rovers FC- Premier League referee Mike Dean never fails to entertain football fans.

The Wirral-born has now once again made headlines but this time not due to his funny acts. It is being learnt that Dean’s stint as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) currently faces an uncertain future.

A report published by ESPN claims that Dean’s future as a VAR is pretty much in doubt. Sources revealed to the above-mentioned outlet that his questionable performance as a VAR has been the prime reason behind taking him off from Premier League.

Dean has been at the centre of attention this season due to some controversial decision-making. He has not overseen a game in Premier League or FA Cup since February when he was present in the VAR hub during Leicester City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL)- an organisation which takes care of refereeing in English football- is reportedly in hot water following some controversial decisions this season.

Mike Dean’s most hotly debated mistake occurred in August last year when he failed to spot Tottenham defender Cristian Romero’s foul on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. Romero, who was seen pulling Cucurella’s hair, received a lucky reprieve and Tottenham eventually went on to score a 96th-minute equaliser in that fixture.

Dean had also committed another mistake after failing to give marching orders to Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma. Dean had to face the wrath of Wolves fans for not awarding the Wanderers a penalty during the Premier League match against table-toppers Arsenal.

Former referee and the current chief refereeing officer for PGMOL, Howard Webb, accepted earlier this year in February that there have been errors in the VAR process. “PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday," an official statement issued by PGMOL read.

Mike Dean had retired as a referee last summer and the 54-year-old was appointed as a VAR in July last year. He became the second permanent VAR after Lee Mason. Having brandished a record 114 red cards, Dean has often been the central point of discussions in English football. Dean, who had refereed in the Premier League between 2000 and 2022, officiated in 553 games in the top flight.

