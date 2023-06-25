'Incredibly Grateful for Being Arsenal’s Manager', Says Gunners Boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has won over the Gunners’ faithful with his style of play, grit and determination over the past campaign.

The Spaniard helmed Arsenal as the London club put up a spirited fight in the Premier League title race, before losing momentum towards the fag end of the season as they capitulated their early lead in the campaign.

ALSO READ| Ronaldinho Dazzles at ‘The Beautiful Game’ Charity Match Against Roberto Carlos’ Team

Eventually, Manchester City ended up lifting the title once again, but Arteta expressed how delighted he was with the way his club managed to perform in the season.

Advertisement

With the transfer window now open, Arsenal seek to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign, in which they will try to mount yet another title challenge.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, the Gunners boss specified that his experience working with Manchester City players during his tenure as the assistant to Pep Guardiola is one of the reasons he opted to go in for two city players in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchncko last season, who proved to be crucial signings.

“Why do we sign players from Man City? It’s easy — because they are very good, I know them and worked with them for four years," Arteta revealed.

“I wanted Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko for their amazing talent but also for their ‘human’ skills", he added.

Amid reports of an approach from French side PSG, Arteta expressed that he was incredibly grateful that he has the privilege of being the gaffer at the London club steeped in history.

“I can only say that I’m happy at Arsenal. I feel loved and also appreciated by the owners. I’ve a lot of things to do for this club," the 41-year-old said.

Advertisement

“I’m very happy and really, but trust me incredibly grateful for being Arsenal’s manager".

Arsenal have made West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their primary target as the Gunners seek to reinforce their midfield following the departure of long-serving Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka.

When quizzed about the deal for the 24-year-old English international, Arteta chose to play his cards close to his chest.

Advertisement

“Sorry, but I can’t speak about players who’re not at the club. I prefer not to comment," he asserted.

Arsenal are also on the verge of completing a move for Chelsea’s German player Kai Havertz, who Arteta is said to admire, and the Spaniard mentioned that the hefty price tag slapped on the German midfielder is a gauge of his talent.

“Havertz? He’s a talented, versatile player and only 24. Talent has a price. He has already shown a lot, including a UCL," he opined.

Advertisement

Arteta also mentioned that the management and staff were working together to bring in quality players who will bolster their ranks in the ongoing window.

“We already made a refresh of the squad. We’re now together with owners to build a winning team that could be sustainable for the long term," the Spaniard said.