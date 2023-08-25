Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Planning to Part Ways With Seven More Players This Summer: Report

Arsenal are reportedly working on more exits this summer. According to Football London, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided to cast out seven players from the squad.

These seven players reportedly are- Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Rob Holding. It was also reported that these players even trained separately from the main Arsenal squad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, both Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares were not training with either the first team or the exiled group of players. There have been several interests in some of the above-mentioned players from European clubs. The Gunners have another six days to complete the exits before the transfer market comes to an end.

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney seems to have lost the left-back position early to the new recruit Jurrien Timber who started in both Community Shield and opening Premier League game. Despite the Dutchman suffering a long-term injury, Tierney is expected to be a third choice as Oleksandr Zinchenko will be assuming the role in Timber’s absence.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, in all likelihood, will not be starting for the London giants anytime soon, especially after the signing of Declan Rice. Lokonga’s move to Crystal Palace was not fruitful and no permanent deal has yet been secured.

Nicolas Pepe spent last season playing for French side Nice and has now returned to England after a spell at the Ligue 1 side. Mikel Arteta has shown no interest in finding a place for Pepe in the squad as Bukayo Saka has moved firmly ahead in the pecking order. Rob Holding also failed to be a worthy replacement for the defender William Saliba.

Folarin Balogun enjoyed a successful season on loan in France scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals for Reims. With multiple suitors ahead of this season, Balogun is most likely to move away from London.

Nuno Tavares also enjoyed a fairly good loan spell at Marseille, securing 39 caps for the French side last season. Nottingham Forest appeared to be his most likely destination but the loan deal fell through. Now, reports have suggested that Aston Villa are set to rope in the Portuguese full-back.