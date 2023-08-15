Mohamed Salah to Join Karim Benzema? Liverpool Star Gives 'Green Light' to Al Ittihad Move: Reports

It seems all is not well at Liverpool and there could be some trouble in paradise after Mohamed Salah was visibly frustrated having been substituted against Chelsea during the Reds’ Premier League opener. As per recent reports, the Egyptian has given his ‘green light’ to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad wherein the former Fiorentina man could reunite with his former teammate Fabinho.

According to the Qatari Alkass channel, Salah is reportedly looking to leave the Anfield-based club and he would be open to joining the Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad who have already roped in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Jota in some of their prominent deals this summer window.

The Egyptian star forward could join the Saudi Pro League outfit on a two-year deal. Alkass in their tweet reported that Salah has given his green light to the move, and now it’s been the two clubs to find an agreement.

“Egyptian international player Mohamed Salah has given the Saudi Al-Ittihad club the green light to negotiate with its English counterpart, Liverpool, so that Salah will join Al-Ittihad team during the current summer transfer season," read the tweet from the Qatari press.

Salah had joined Liverpool seven seasons ago, from Serie A club AS Roma. He has since won the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup as well as the Champions League among other major honours at Anfield.

The news comes a few days after Salah was seen showing his frustrations after he was substituted in the 77th minute of the match against Chelsea as Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw in their first game of the season.

