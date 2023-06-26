'That is How a Star Shines': Liverpool Fans Laud Mohamed Salah as Training Video Goes Viral

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah took the internet by storm after dropping a Twitter video of himself sweating it out in a gym.

The Egyptian star is gearing up for his seventh season as a Liverpool player. During the workout session, Salah was spotted performing a form of pilates exercises to strengthen the core of his legs.

Salah’s workout routine created a stir among Liverpool supporters who are ready to see the striker in a more lethal version in the upcoming season.

After watching the clip, a proud Salah fan commented, “That is how a star shines."

Anticipating Salah’s form next season, a fan predicted the Liverpool forward would score 40 goals.

A fan thinks Salah would be the key to Liverpool’s title run in the next Premier League season.

A user believed other rival club Chelsea’s players need to take motivation and fitness guidance from Salah.

Mohamed Salah has already built his stature as one of the talented names in English club football since joining Liverpool in 2017. The Egyptian forward was one of the few standout performers for the Reds finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Liverpool might have failed to earn a Champions League qualification but Salah was able to match his iconic form in the attacking third.

In his 51 appearances across all competitions, Salah netted 30 goals in total while providing 16 assists.

In his last assignment, Salah donned his national outfit in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea. Egypt won 2-1.

Liverpool are set to kick off their pre-season proceedings on July 8.

Salah, however, will join his club three days later due to his international commitments.