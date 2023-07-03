Mohun Bagan Super Giant Unveil New Logo Ahead of ISL 2023-24 Season

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have unveiled their new logo ahead of the upcoming ISL 2023-2024 season. The Kolkata-based club shared their new logo with the fans on their official social media handle on Monday, 3 July.

The oldest Indian club established in 1889, it is also the oldest club in Asia. They won the ISL 2022-23 season defeating Hyderabad FC 4-3 on penalties in the final. Owned by RPSG Mohun Bagan Pvt. Ltd, the clubs’ fans had been protesting to remove the term ATK from the team’s name and after three years of protests the club was finally renamed to Mohun Bagan Super Giant earlier this year.

The club finally shared their new logo after the rename with their fans amid much fanfare.

Advertisement

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Newcastle Unveil Sandro Tonali, Manchester United Target Rasmus Hojlund

Recently, the Mariners had unveiled their first summer signing ahead of the upcoming season having roped in Albanian international forward Armando Sadiku on a two-year deal. The centre-forward, who last played for La Liga 2 side FC Cartagena in the 2022-23 season, netted eight goals in 31 appearances in the Spanish second division.

Then, they also roped in Jason Cummings from Australian club Central Coast Mariners. The Australian striker scored 30 goals in 49 appearances for his previous club.

ALSO READ| ISL: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Signs One-year Extension With Bengaluru FC Ahead of 39th Birthday

Earlier, they had also signed Indian international Anirudh Thapa from Chennaiyin FC in one of the most high-profile transfers for a reported Rs 3 crore fee.

The Mariners have also roped in centre-back Anwar Ali ahead of the upcoming campaign from FC Goa.