Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC Live AFC Cup: How to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra Coverage on TV And Online

Mohun Bagan Super Giants will face Machhindra in the second preliminary round match-up of the AFC Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Machhindra is coming off a fighting victory over Paro in the first preliminary round match where they won the match 3-2. The two-time A-division champions were trailing in the match against Paro 1-0 after which they completely outperformed Bhutan’s team and scored 3 consecutive goals to advance ahead.

Mohun Bagan, the champions of the Indian Super League will be looking to win this match to reserve their spot in the AFC Cup. They will have to make a comeback after their loss to the arch-rivals East Bengal in the Durand Cup which was played in the same stadium. Mohun Bagan lost the match by 1-0 to their arch-nemesis. They will have to bring their A-game as Machhindra is not a team to look past and can pose serious threats to the ISL champions.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match will be played on Wednesday, August 16.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match will be played at the Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to live stream Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match?

There is no official streaming website announced but the Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match will be shown on the Mohun Bagan SG Facebook page in India.

How to watch Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match on TV?

There is no official broadcaster announced for the Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match in India.

What are the probable XIs of Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra, AFC Cup match?