Chelsea Announce Signing of Moises Caicedo From Brighton

Chelsea announced the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton on Monday in a move that is reportedly over the 100 Million Euro mark.

Caicedo joins the London side on a deal worth 100 Million Euros plus another 15 Million Euros in add-ons on an eight-year contract with an option to extend a further year.

Chelsea shared a video on their social media handles making the signing of the Ecuadorian official with a touching conversation between the player and his mum, who recreated an image of the player wearing a Chelsea shirt back in the year 2020.

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me," said the 21-year-old.

“I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea," Caicedo continued.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait," the Ecuadorian said following his announcement.

“Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad," the club’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

“Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we’ve been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead."

