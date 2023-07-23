Morocco vs Germany Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch Morocco vs Germany Coverage on TV And Online

Morocco will start their FIFA Women’s World Cup journey on July 24 with a clash against a strong German side. This will be a history-making moment for the Moroccan Women’s team as it will be their first time ever in a world cup match.

The challenges that a debuting Morocco team will have to face are going to be hard as they are matched up against a dominant German side that has been one of the major performers on the World Stage. Germany is one of the few teams which has qualified for the women’s World Cup in all the seasons. The side has lifted the trophy on 2 of those occasions.

Germany has been so dominant in the World Cup group stages that they have never lost a match since 1995. Defeating the former World Champions can be a tough task for the young Moroccan team. But after achieving a feat by entering the tournament there is no task in hand that Morocco will back down from and will look to create history.

Advertisement

When will the Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Monday, July 24.

Where will the Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

What time will the Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 2:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Advertisement

The Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

How to watch Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The Morocco vs Germany, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of the Morocco vs Germany FIFA Women’s World Cup match?