Mysterious Premier League Player-Turned-Rapper Dide Promises to Reveal His Identity

With breathtaking goals, thrilling comebacks and action-packed events, the Premier League has produced innumerable memorable events over the years. The Premier League once again seems to have occupied the centre stage, thanks to a bizarre off-field incident. A masked rapper, under the name Dide, has taken the internet by storm. Dide claims to be a Premier League footballer. The strange figure has now reportedly said that he will be maskless in his next video. But Dide will only reveal his identity if he manages to reach 50,000 subscribers on YouTube. “Ok if everyone wants to know who I really am. I will release my next music video with no mask if I get 50k YouTube subscribers," Dide was quoted as saying by Sportbible.

Dide released his new music video Thrill just three days back and the title track has already garnered more than 290,000 views on YouTube. Dide currently has over 12,000 subscribers on YouTube. He had initially popped up on Instagram with an image of him sporting a jacket and sitting in a swanky Lamborghini. “Stick to the plan, avoid the drama," he wrote in the caption.

Dide describes himself as “a rapper at home footballer on the pitch". The guessing game is full-on about his identity. While a section of Twitter claimed that Dide could very well be an Arsenal footballer, some others came up with the names of Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha.

“I think Dide is Eddie Nketiah," tweeted one fan. Arsenal striker Nketiah has grabbed the headlines this season with his timely goals.

A few pointed out Dide’s resemblance with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

“The name is Dide. Reshuffle Eddie and take away one E. Nketiah on the mic," read a comment.

A footballer venturing into the music scene is not something unheard of. Bayern Munich’s Canadian defender Alphonso Davies had featured in Nur Weil’s song- ‘STUGANG’. English midfielder Matt Robinson has released a couple of songs in recent times.

