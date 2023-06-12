Nacho Fernandez Extends Contract With Real Madrid, To Stay at Bernabeu in 2023-24 Season

Nacho Fernandez has decided to spend one more season with Real Madrid as the Spanish defender has confirmed extending his contract with the Los Blancos. Nacho was one of those Real Madrid players who would become free to leave the club on June 30. But before his contract would expire, Nacho revealed that he wants to stay in the Spanish capital during the 2023-24 season despite receiving several offers from some major clubs. Speaking to the RTVE, Nacho said, “I walk alongside the club. You always have offers from other clubs. But I chose to stay in Madrid for another year and am delighted. It will be exciting to stay in Real Madrid." Although, the Spanish international’s future beyond 2024 still remains unclear.

Advertisement

Nacho Fernandez kicked off his career at Real Madrid in 2001 when the Spanish side-back joined the club as a juvenile. He made his debut for the senior team in the 2009-10 season, under former manager Jose Mourinho. Although, Nacho could never cement his place in Madrid’s starting lineup during his 14-season spell at the club. But the Spiand’s versatility has come in handy on many occasions.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could use Nacho at the heart of the defence while the defender was equally comfortable operating through both flanks. But he failed to become a regular starter in Ancelotti’s plan. In the 2022-23 season, Nacho made 44 appearances across all competitions, being on the pitch for 2,700 minutes in total. But he was included in Madrid’s starting eleven in just 18 La Liga games and 4 matches in the Champions League.

Taking the situation into his account, Nacho was considering every option and could leave Real Madrid this summer. Previously a report by Sports Mole said that some Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested to sign the 33-year-old.