Naples Basks in Glory as Serie A Title Comes Home After Three Decades of Wait

Naples woke up Friday still giddy with joy after a night spent celebrating Napoli’s first Serie A title in 33 years, a party marred, however, by one death and hundreds of injuries.

“It was the most beautiful night," enthused Francesca Raucci, who was taking her son to school in the southern Italian city after getting to bed at 4:00 am.

“It was a unique emotion, there was a flood of people, they were hugging each other, dancing."

Throughout the night, Naples’ narrow streets were filled with the sounds of cheering, chants, firecrackers and flares, cars and scooters honking their horns, their passengers waving flags and banners.

Napoli’s 1-1 draw at Udinese Thursday evening had secured the Scudetto for Luciano Spalletti’s side, their first since the era of Diego Maradona, who led the team to victory in 1987 and 1990.

Fans had prepared for weeks to celebrate, as Napoli built up an increasingly unbeatable lead against nearest-placed rivals Lazio.

Blue flags and bunting adorned every possible surface of the city centre, as did images of Maradona and star striker Victor Osimhen, whose goal on Thursday night pushed southern Italy’s biggest club over the line.

Emanuele Canzano, 42, was among those who did not get much sleep, but on Friday morning set off for work happily in his Napoli jersey.

His newborn son also went to sleep in Napoli pyjamas.

“We waited 33 years, he only waited ten days!" Canzano said, laughing.

Garbage collectors were busy cleaning up debris Friday morning, and one street vendor in a cowboy hat continued to try to drum up business, shouting “Flags, jerseys, scarves — Go Napoli!"

Celebrations were marred by the death of a 26-year-old man from gunshot wounds following an incident in which three other people were hurt.

But it was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to the celebrations, with news reports suggesting the victim was linked to a local mafia clan.

A total of 203 people were treated in the city’s hospitals overnight, according to health authorities, 22 of them seriously.

There were knife wounds, people injured by firecrackers or suffering from smoke inhalation, and one cocaine overdose.

Napoli’s victory made the front pages of all Italy’s major newspapers Friday, while the local Il Mattino ran a bumper special edition under the headline: “Naples Sings".

“Under the sign of King Diego" read another of its headlines, demonstrating the enduring love for the Argentine great in this city.

Maradona, who died in 2020 at age 60, led Napoli to their first two titles earning the eternal adoration of the club’s fans.

Many of those celebrating — including coach Spalletti — described how Maradona was watching over the team.

Retired midfielder Alemao, who won the title with Napoli in 1990, said he was sad his friend was not alive to celebrate this week.

Seeing Napoli win “would have made him really happy — it would have completed his party," the 61-year-old Brazilian told AFP in an interview in his hometown of Lavras in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

“He deserved to live longer than he did."

The celebrations are set to run into the weekend, at least until their next home fixture against Fiorentina on Sunday evening.

Still euphoric after Thursday’s celebrations, local Giuseppe Posticlione, 46, was headed to work amid streets littered with bottles and other reminders of the party.

“After 33 years it was magnificent," he said of the victory.

“Sunday at the stadium will be great, and we’ll be there."

