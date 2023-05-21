Napoli vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Napoli vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Napoli succeeded in ending their 33-year long wait for the Serie A title this season. A 1-1 draw against Udinese earlier this month guided Napoli to the Serie A triumph. But according to multiple reports, Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti is on the verge of being sacked just weeks after winning the domestic league title. Tension between Spalletti and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly been evident in recent times. Napoli players would, however, be aiming to forget the off-field matters when they take the field against Inter Milan on Sunday. In their last game, Napoli had to concede a 2-0 defeat against Monza.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan find themselves in terrific rhythm after beating their arch-rivals AC Milan in the Champions League semi-finals. Simone Inzaghi’s men will be aiming for a top-four finish when they will be up against against Napoli on Sunday.

When will the Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Napoli vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 will take place on May 21, Sunday.

Where will the Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Napoli vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

At what time will the Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Napoli vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Napoli vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Napoli vs Inter Milan Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Napoli Predicted Playing XI: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Min-Jae Kim, Amir Rahmani, Mathias Olivera, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori

Inter Milan Predicted Playing XI: Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi, Robin Gosens, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Denzel Dumfries, Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa