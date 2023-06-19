Nations League: Spain Bring in Asensio and Ruiz to Face Croatia in Final

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente brought in winger Marco Asensio and defensive midfielder Fabian Ruiz to face Croatia in the Nations League final in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Hunting for their first trophy since winning Euro 2012, the coach maintained the bulk of the team which beat Italy in Enschede on Thursday, replacing only Mikel Merino and Rodrigo Moreno.

De la Fuente kept the faith in veteran full-backs Jordi Alba and Jesus Navas, as well as striker Alvaro Morata, despite target man Joselu’s late winner from the bench against Italy.

Croatia only made one change from the side which beat hosts the Netherlands, with Sassuolo centre-back Martin Erlic replacing veteran defender Domagoj Vida.

Advertisement

Zlatko Dalic’s side, captained by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium, are aiming to win a major trophy for the first time in their history.

Starting line-ups:

Croatia (4-3-3)

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josip Sutalo, Martin Erlic, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Ivanusec

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Spain (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba (capt); Rodri Hernandez, Fabian Ruiz; Marco Asensio, Gavi, Yeremy Pino; Alvaro Morata