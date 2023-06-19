Trends :AdipurushJagannath Puri Rath YatraRam CharanPM Modi's US VisitAshes 2023
Nations League: Spain Bring in Asensio and Ruiz to Face Croatia in Final

Hunting for their first trophy since winning Euro 2012, the coach maintained the bulk of the team which beat Italy in Enschede on Thursday

AFP

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 00:53 IST

Netherlands

De la Fuente kept the faith in veteran full-backs Jordi Alba and Jesus Navas, as well as striker Alvaro Morata, despite target man Joselu's late winner from the bench against Italy. (Image: Twitter)
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente brought in winger Marco Asensio and defensive midfielder Fabian Ruiz to face Croatia in the Nations League final in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Hunting for their first trophy since winning Euro 2012, the coach maintained the bulk of the team which beat Italy in Enschede on Thursday, replacing only Mikel Merino and Rodrigo Moreno.

De la Fuente kept the faith in veteran full-backs Jordi Alba and Jesus Navas, as well as striker Alvaro Morata, despite target man Joselu’s late winner from the bench against Italy.

Croatia only made one change from the side which beat hosts the Netherlands, with Sassuolo centre-back Martin Erlic replacing veteran defender Domagoj Vida.

Zlatko Dalic’s side, captained by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium, are aiming to win a major trophy for the first time in their history.

Starting line-ups:

Croatia (4-3-3)

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josip Sutalo, Martin Erlic, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Ivanusec

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Spain (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba (capt); Rodri Hernandez, Fabian Ruiz; Marco Asensio, Gavi, Yeremy Pino; Alvaro Morata

    • Coach: Luis de la Fuente (ESP)

    Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 00:53 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 00:53 IST
