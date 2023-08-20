Trends :Chandrayaan-3Sunny DeolBRICS SummitRanbir KapoorAsia Cup
Home » Football » NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores and Breaks into Cristiano Ronaldo-like Celebration | WATCH

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores and Breaks into Cristiano Ronaldo-like Celebration | WATCH

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nashville SC's minority owner, did Cristiano Ronaldo's sui celebration before Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup final.

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 12:49 IST

Nashville

Giannis Antetokounmpo did a Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration (X)
Giannis Antetokounmpo did a Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration (X)

It turns out that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a deft scoring touch on the court — and the pitch. Antetokounmpo, a minority owner of Nashville SC of the MLS, was on the field Saturday night before the start of his team’s Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, playfully taking shots on goal.

Antetokounmpo, who purchased a stake in the club in March, delighted the fans by burying a shot from distance and emulating the goal celebration of another superstar from the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 7-foot, “Greek Soccer Freak," who has scored more than 16,000 points in his NBA career, found the back of the net with a shot from near midfield. He sprinted toward the middle of the pitch, jumped and hit the landing while thrusting his arms out at his hips. He repeated the celebration a second time.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles, was professional football player in Nigeria.

Other Nashville SC minority owners include actress Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

Antetokounmpo is not playing for Greece in the Basketball World Cup as he recovers from left knee surgery earlier this summer.

Messi Has The Last Laugh

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games.

Advertisement

Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal of the inaugural tournament with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

Advertisement

Nashville’s Fafa Picault leveled for the home team in the 57th minute and both teams came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the rollercoaster second half.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • In the shootout, Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the final kick of the night to deliver Inter Miami, who joined the league in 2020, their first trophy. The trophy is Messi’s 44th, the most by any player. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was named player of the tournament, which includes teams from MLS and Liga MX.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: August 20, 2023, 11:23 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 12:49 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App