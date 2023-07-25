NBA Stars LeBron and Giannis Post Hilarious Replies Upon Knowing Al- Hilal's Bid For Mbappe

Al-Hilal’s 300 million euro bid for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has the whole world in disbelief.

The news broke that Saudi Pro League‘s Al Hilal team offered Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a $1.1 billion transfer package for French soccer star Kylian Mbappé. The blockbuster deal would consist of a $332 million transfer fee paid to PSG and a $776 million one-year salary for Mbappé.

The absurd offer from the Saudi side has left not just journalists and fans in disbelief, but also some of the biggest superstars of the NBA as well.

Former NBA MVPs LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo both took to Twitter to share their two cents on the multi-million dollar deal that has been reported.

LeBron James posted the classic GIF of Forrest Gump running and quoted it saying, “Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter

for that 1 year deal!"

For context, the highest-earning year of James’ NBA career will be 2023-24. According to Spotrac, his base salary will be $47.6m dollars — more than $700m less than what Mbappe could bring in should he depart Paris.

His KlutchSports compatriot and Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green replied funnily enquiring about the availability of basketball leagues in Saudi Arabia.

Antetokounmpo posted a photo of himself and hilariously captioned it, “Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," joking about their resemblances.