Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Home » Football » NBA to Test In-Game 'Flopping' Penalty During Summer League

NBA to Test In-Game 'Flopping' Penalty During Summer League

A flop, or dive to simulate a foul, will be punished by a free throw and possession of the ball

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 05:45 IST

United States of America (USA)

The new penalty will be in effect for the summer league games but the NBA's board of governor's will vote on any rule changes for the next season later this month. (Representative image: Reuters)
The new penalty will be in effect for the summer league games but the NBA's board of governor's will vote on any rule changes for the next season later this month. (Representative image: Reuters)

The NBA said Tuesday it will test an in-game penalty for flopping during the upcoming summer league.

A flop, or dive to simulate a foul, will be punished by a free throw and possession of the ball.

The new penalty will be in effect for the summer league games but the NBA’s board of governor’s will vote on any rule changes for the next season later this month.

Officials won’t have to stop the game to award the penalty, which instead will be imposed at the next natural break in play.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Back in 2012, the NBA tried to reduce flops by introducing a system of a warning followed by fines but the rule has rarely been used.

    The offence won’t count towards a player’s personal fouls.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 05:45 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 05:45 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App