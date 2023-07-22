Netherlands vs Portugal Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Netherlands vs Portugal Coverage on TV And Online

Netherlands will lock horns with Portugal in their first group-stage game of the Women’s World Cup 2023 on Sunday. This will be the Netherlands’ third appearance in the history of the tournament. They managed to reach the final of the previous edition of the World Cup, eventually losing the trophy to the United States who marked back-to-back wins in the competition. Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand will host the game between Netherlands and Portugal. The Netherlands won six of their seven games in the 2019 World Cup, making it to the final undefeated while scoring 11 goals in the competition. They have also won five of their last seven games.

The Portuguese side are one of the eight debutant teams at the Women’s World Cup 2023. Portuguese women have also maintained good form recently, conceding a single defeat in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Netherlands and Portugal; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup game between Netherlands and Portugal will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Netherlands and Portugal will be played on July 23, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match Netherlands vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Netherlands and Portugal will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Netherlands and Portugal begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Netherlands and Portugal will start at 1:00 pm IST on July 23, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs Portugal FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Netherlands vs Portugal match will be televised live on the DD Sports in India.

How do I watch Netherlands vs Portugal FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

Netherlands vs Portugal match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

