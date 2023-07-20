New FIFA World Rankings List Released; India Secures Top 100 Spot

A total of 62 matches have been played since the last edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking in June, with 25 of those matches taking place in the final competition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The other 37 matches were in the SAFF Cup (AFC) and COSAFA Cup (CAF), two tournaments considered friendly competitions for the purposes of the FIFA ranking.

There are no changes at all in the top ten, which is made up solely of European and South American teams. World Cup winners Argentina (1st) remain at the top of the pile, with the other two podium places occupied by runners-up France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), closely followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th) and Croatia (6th).

Other teams are knocking on the door of the top ten, however. Knocked out in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, the USA (11th) have missed a chance to break into the leading pack, and they now also have Mexico (12th, up 2) hot on their heels following El Tri’s triumph in the same competition. Mexico’s rise means that Switzerland (13th, down 1) and Morocco (14th, down 1) have both fallen one spot.

The Gold Cup runners-up Panama (45th, up 12) have climbed 12 places up in the rankings, achieving the biggest rise out of all this time around. By reaching the final four of the Gold Cup, Jamaica (58th, up 5) have also made good progress.

However, this wasn’t the case for the defeated quarter-finalists. Costa Rica (46th, down 4) have slipped four places down, whereas Guatemala (107th, up 9) have jumped nine spots surprisingly.

The tournaments in Asia (SAFF Cup) and Africa (COSAFA Cup) have had very little impact on the ranking, although three of the participating teams – Kuwait (137th, up 4), Bangladesh (189th, up 3) and Malawi (123rd, up 3) – have made some headway. The two tournament winners – India (99th, up 1) and Zambia (84th) – have gained points but made little to no progress in the ranking.

Finally, there are some notable climbs for teams in the lower reaches of the ranking, such as the Cayman Islands (193rd, up 4), Gibraltar (198th, up 4), Aruba (199th, up 4) and Liechtenstein (200th, up 4).