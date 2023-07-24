New Zealand vs Philippines Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch New Zealand vs Philippines Coverage on TV And Online

Philippines will be facing the co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium on July 25. It will be Philippines’ second match of the World Cup. New Zealand have got off to a flying start with a win against Norway and they will be looking to bolster their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages with a win against Philippines. They will start the match against Philippines as the favorites and will have a handy home advantage to back them up. Philippines, on the other hand, started their campaign on a different note after suffering a loss to Switzerland.

The Philippines women’s football team will start off as underdogs facing New Zealand in their second match of the tournament. But they must not be taken lightly as they certainly have the potential to defeat New Zealand.

When will the New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, July 25.

Where will the New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

What time will the New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 11:00 am IST.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

How to watch New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The New Zealand vs Philippines, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of New Zealand vs Philippines FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

New Zealand probable XI: Victoria Essen, CJ Bott, Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Ali Riley, Betsy Hassett, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz, Indiah-Paige Riley, Jacqui Hand, Hannah Wilkinson