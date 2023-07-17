Newcastle and Manchester United In Pursuit of Defender Axel Disasi From Monaco

Monaco AS defender Axel Disasi is now contested for by the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United in order to strengthen their ranks ahead of next year’s Champions League campaign.

Manchester United had the worst defensive record among top-four Premier League clubs last season and have multiple centre-backs with uncertain futures. So, the move comes as no surprise as Erik ten Hag is expected to bring at least one defender in the opposite direction.

Newcastle United under new management underwent a massive transformation as the club finished fourth in the league right behind Manchester United and secured Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.

Newcastle have already been active in the market, acquiring the likes of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan as the club aims to add onto the momentum from last season.

Both clubs are looking to add more defensive depth to their ranks and Disasi will bring about much-needed consistency and availability to the squad.

Disasi made over 49 appearances for the Stade Louis-II side, and was a regular who provided a hand in over 10 goals last season.

Monaco were knocked out of the Champions League before making the group, were eliminated from the Europa League at the last-32 and were 6th in Ligue 1 last season, so they’ve not had the best campaign. United won the League Cup, made the FA Cup final and have sealed Champions League football next season, so they’re a major step up from the French outfit.

Disasi brings about defensive responsibility with a knack for initiating counter-attacks with his long-range passing ability, which makes him a versatile stalwart in any side.