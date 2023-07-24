Newcastle and Aston Villa Share Spoils in Six Goal Stalemate in USA Exhibition

Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa put on a spectacular show at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on their pre-season tour in the USA.

Ollie Watkins netted one and Emi Buendia bagged a brace for Villa, while Newcastle pegged level through Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Watkins opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game as he got his name on the scoresheet with just seven minutes played to hand Unai Emery’s men the lead.

Buendia made the scoreboard 2-0 in favour of Aston Villa just four minutes later with his first strike of the game in the 11th minute.

Newcastle’s Anderson cut the arrears in half as he scored the Magpies’ opener in the game in the 28th minute of the exhibition game in Philadelphia.

Just before the teams headed into the tunnel for a half-time breather, Isak, Newcastle’s Swedish talisman made the scores level with a strike in the added time of the first period.

The action did not fade away in the second half either as Villa’s Argentine midfielder Buendia bagged his second of the night to put his side back in the driving seat against the toon army.

But, Newcastle’s English striker Wilson found the back of the net in the 55th minute to draw back on level terms.

Buendia nearly got his hattrick minutes later as the end-to-end game offered more going forward, but the Argentine managed to get past the keeper with some twinkle-toed footwork before lashing his shot into the side netting as a brilliant run came to a halt.

