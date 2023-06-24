Newcastle Recruit Sandro Tonali Broke Down When Told About Move Away From Beloved AC Milan, According to Sources

Italian Sandro Tonali is all set to don the famous black and white of Newcastle United when the upcoming season starts as he made a club-record move to the Magpies from Italian giants AC Milan for a whooping transfer fee of 70 Million Euros.

The deep-lying midfielder will indeed positively impact manager Eddie Howe’s Newcastle project, which seems to be shaping up well following the club takeover by Saudi Arabian PIF.

However, a report suggested that Tonali wanted to stay in Milan despite interest from the English side. Tonali, who grew up supporting the Rossoneri wanted to stay with the Italian giants for the rest of his career according to the La Repubblica.

In a 2019 interview, Tonali said, “My father is a Milanista, while my mother and my uncle are Interisti," he said. “As a child, I went crazy for the Milan colours and my idol was Gattuso."

It was also reported that the 23-year-old broke down in tears when Milan absolutely wanted to sell the midfielder in order to collect the huge fee his transfer would entail the Milan club to.

The midfielder earned a move to AC Milan on the back of brilliant performances for Italian outfit Brescia and played a crucial role in Milan lifting the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season.

His style of play and relative maturity for his tender age have drawn comparison to Italian World Cup winner and one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the history of the game, Andrea Pirlo.

Newcastle have secured a place for themselves in the prestigious UEFA Champions League by finishing fourth in the bygone season, ahead of Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, who came in fifth and missed out on a UCL spot.

