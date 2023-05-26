Newcastle United Could Build a Dream Team With Harry Kane and Neymar Under Radar

Newcastle United can reportedly create a stir in the transfer market in the upcoming summer window with their 11-man list sparking hope for fans to witness a dream team next season. Newcastle’s first marquee signing could be Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker could look for a new club after the Spurs endured another trophyless season. Another name coming out is Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar Jr. The Brazilian joined the Parisian club in 2017 from Barcelona. He has won four League 1 titles so far and has played a Champions League final in the PSG shirt. But Neymar’s relationship with the club has deteriorated in recent times and the footballer could think of a move at the end of the season.

Other players who have come under the radar of Newcastle areLeicester City midfielder James Maddison, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Chelsea loanee Joao Felix and Moussa Diaby. The remaining names in the reported 11-man list are Dominik Szoboszlai, Samuel Chukwueze, Eberechi Eze, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mohammed Kudus. These footballers might not be in parallel with Kane and Neymar in stature but will force Newcastle to break the bank.

Since taking over Newcastle United in 2021, its Saudi Arabian owner has put enough focus on building a squad that was comprised of young talents. The£63m record signing, Alexander Isak, however, did not click well but the scenario could change in the coming season.

Newcastle’s planned summer window could overshadow Real Madrid’s spending in the ‘Galacticos’ era, a report by a Spanish outlet AS said. During the early 2000s, president of the La Liga club Florentino Perez spent a huge amount to rope in a number of glittery names of world football including David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo. The star-studded team succeeded in bringing a golden age to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Newcastle United have gone through a season to remember, under the guidance of Eddie Howe. After registering a goalless draw against Leicester City on May 23, the Magpies secured a top-four finish in the Premier League table and have got the opportunity to participate in the Champions League for the first time since 2003.Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes were certainly the top performers for Eddie Howe’s side. They would be able to flourish their game more while sharing the pitch with some top-notch footballers next season.