Newcastle United Make 95 Million Euro Bid For Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhlia

Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly made a club-record bid of 95 million euro for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Newcastle are keen on building their squad for the upcoming season following an unexpected season where the club finished fourth in the Premier League and secured Champions League qualification.

The Georgian international Kvaratskhelia had a season for the ages as one of the most exciting breakout stars that Serie A has had in decades.

The 22-year-old helped Napoli clinch the Seria A in dominant fashion as they steamrolled their opponents to win the league by a comfortable margin of 16 points.

The craze for Kvaratskhelia took over not just the city of Naples, but the entire nation of Georgia as well. Every Napoli home game has seemingly hundreds of Georgian fans in the stands. Not only are fans flying from the capital, Tbilisi to Naples on a weekly basis, but he’s filling theatres in his native homeland every single time Napoli plays.

Kvaratskhelia ended the illustrious campaign with 12 goals and 13 assists under his name.

His skillful dribbling, eye for goal and chance-creation ability had attracted major interest from Europe, as clubs lined up to acquire the services of the crafty Georgian.

The Magpies’ owners are hoping to continue the progress after what can only be called an over-achieving season.

Now, they look forward to adding more depth and European talent to their rank as the club will be returning to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.