Newcastle United Sign Shirt Sponsorship Deal with Saudi Arabia Firm

Newcastle United announced a shirt sponsor deal Friday with a Saudi Arabian company linked to the sovereign wealth fund that is the English soccer club’s majority owner and the new investor in golf’s PGA Tour.

British media reported Newcastle’s sponsorship by events management firm Sela is worth 25 million pounds ($31.5 million) annually on a multi-year deal.

Sela will replace Chinese gambling firm Fun88 on the front of Newcastle’s match day shirts.

Sela’s website says it is owned by the country’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also holds an 80% stake in Newcastle.

Newcastle will play in the Champions League group stage next season for the first time in 20 years after placing fourth in the Premier League.

It was the first full season for Newcastle since a 300 million pound ($377 million) takeover in 2021 led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) which manages more than $600 billion of Saudi state wealth.

Following the sale, the Premier League introduced a temporary ban on clubs striking sponsorship agreements with firms linked to their owners.

The ban was lifted two months later, but the league said such will be subject to scrutiny from an independent panel to ensure they reflect a “fair market value" and are not a means of distorting revenue to allow for greater spending under Financial Fair Play rules.

PIF is chaired by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and bankrolls LIV Golf, which stunned the sport this week by announcing an agreement to merge with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

Earlier this week, PIF also took a majority ownership stake in four of the country’s top football clubs, including those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

