Next Generation Cup to Kick Start With ATK Mohun Bagan vs West Ham United Clash in Navi Mumbai

ATK Mohun Bagan and West Ham United will lock horns to kick off the Premier League Next Generation Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai on May 17, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

In the other encounter set to be played on the same day, Bengaluru FC will take on defending Champion Stellenbosch FC.

The competition, presented by Reliance Foundation will be held across five days, i.e. on May 17, 20, 23, 25 and 26. Four matches will be conducted each on the first three days of the tournament.

The teams have been slotted in two groups and the ones that finish second, third and fourth in their respective groups will play each other on the penultimate day of the competition of May 25. The summit clash is scheduled to be held May 26.

The two groups for the Next Generation Cup:

Group A: West Ham United FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Stellenbosch FC

Group B: Sudeva Delhi FC, Everton FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs

May 17 - Wednesday

The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) champions Bengaluru FC take on Next Generation Cup defending champions Stellenbosch FC simultaneously to the aforementioned ATKMB vs West Ham United match. The Mariners will be hoping to carry on the impressive form that they demonstrated in the third-place playoff whereas Bengaluru will want to take a step up after winning their second straight RFDL title on Sunday.

Later in the day, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers will clash with RFDL runners-up Sudeva Delhi taking on RFYC at the same time. RFYC will be edging to spark a comeback after going down to Sudeva in the RFDL semi-finals on Thursday whereas the Toffees will encounter familiar opponents in the Wolves to kick off their campaign.

May 20 - Saturday

The second day of the Next Generation Cup will begin with Sudeva and RFYC playing against Everton and the Wolves respectively. Sudeva impressed one and all with their fantastic outings in the RFDL and this tournament provides them an opportunity to test their mettle against the visiting overseas units.

Later in the day, West Ham United will lock horns with Bengaluru as ATK Mohun Bagan play against Stellenbosch FC simultaneously. There is set to be greater clarity regarding the teams likely to come atop in their respective group after this round of matches.

May 23 - Tuesday

May 23 will see ISL rivals Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan play each other whilst the Hammers engage with Stellenbosch FC at the same time. The action then shifts to Group B with Wolverhampton and Everton facing Sudeva Delhi and RFYC respectively. This will be the final time that the teams of the two groups play each other as the following day sees them lock horns with their opponents from the other group.

May 25 - Thursday

Three games will be played on May 25. Firstly, the team that finished at the bottom of both groups will play against each other for their final game of the tournament. Then, the second and third-place finishers from the two groups will round off their run in the Next Generation Cup with a match against each other.

May 26 - Friday

Finally, the tournament will conclude with the top-placed teams from Group A and Group B fighting off each other at RCP on May 26, Friday. This particular game will decide who walks away with the bragging rights for this upcoming and exciting season of the Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup.