Everybody Called Him ‘Crazy’: Neymar Jr Credits Cristiano Ronaldo For Revolution in Saudi Pro League

Brazilian star Neymar has credited Cristiano Ronaldo to bring a revolution to Saudi Pro League as several stars from European football made sensational moves to Saudi in the ongoing summer transfer window. Neymar recently made a massive move to Al Hilal where he is expected to earn a massive £137 million ($174m/€160m) annually. Neymar joined the likes of Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to make a move to Saudi this summer.

The Saudi Pro League attracted attention when Ronaldo joined Al Nassr last December in the winter transfer window after Manchester United terminated his contract with mutual consent.

Neymar admitted that Ronaldo started the revolution in Saudi and everyone called him ‘crazy’ at that moment when he left Europe to play for Al Nassr.

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy’, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more," Neymar said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian also shared excitement about facing the likes of Ronaldo, Benzema and other former European football stars in Saudi.

“It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater," Neymar said.

“I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my teammates – winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition," he added.

Meanwhile, Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($242 million), a few weeks before they recruited Kylian Mbappe. He stayed a PSG for 6 years but failed to help them fulfil their ultimate dream of winning the maiden UEFA Champions League title.