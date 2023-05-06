Neymar Likes Social Media Post Criticising PSG Teammate Kylian Mbappe

Neymar Jr has liked an Instagram post which criticised his Paris Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe. In the Reels shared by a Brazilian user named Ofuiclear, Mbappe was labelled as a “prince" whose contract renewal has allegedly resulted in the current PSG team being “the worst in the past few years." The post further slammed the Paris fans for showing their discontent over Neymar and Lionel Messi while voicing protest against the team management. The user specifically cited an attacking move in which Mbappe could have passed the ball to Neymar instead of shooting during PSG’s Champions League Round of 16 game against Bayern Munich.

The ultras fanbase of PSG bombarded Neymar’s house in Bougival, France earlier on May 3. Those supporters reportedly attacked Lionel Messi as well and chants saying “leave the club" were sung. Disappointed with the gesture, Neymar dropped a cryptic social media post where he wrote, “Don’t allow people to put you in their storm. But put them in your peace."

Neymar and Mbappe have played 136 matches together in PSG colours and were involved in 54 goals. While the French footballer is set to remain with the club for at least one year more, Neymar will reportedly leave in the coming transfer window. The Brazilian star is now in his home country and recovering from an ankle issue. He will be out of the squad for the rest of the season. His partner’s pregnancy might be another reason for Neymar’s trip to Brazil. Ahead of his setback due to ankle surgery, Neymar played 29 games for the Parisian club and scored 18 goals while providing 17 assists.

The PSG forward line is expected to be remodelled in the next season. Apart from Neymar, Messi will also depart in the summer. The Argentine is now serving a two-week ban owing to his unauthorised tour to the Middle East. Messi is now in talks with his former club Barcelona while other teams like Inter Miami and Al-Hilal are also interested in his service. To fill in the vacant spaces, PSG are keen on recruiting a new striker with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhem in the race to become Mbappe’s partner.

