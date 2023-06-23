Trends :Russia-Wagner ClashPM Modi's US VisitRashimka MandannaNPS Scheme
Home » Football » Neymar Could be Fined $1 Million for 'Environmental Infractions'

Neymar Could be Fined $1 Million for 'Environmental Infractions'

The authorities have discovered "various environmental infractions," including the diversion of a waterway, and the unauthorized extraction of water from a river

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

AFP

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 07:36 IST

Rio De Janeiro

Neymar hasn't played since February. (Pic Credit: IG/neymarjr)
Neymar hasn't played since February. (Pic Credit: IG/neymarjr)

A “major construction" project at Brazilian football star Neymar’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro state was halted on Thursday for “environmental infractions," which could result in a fine of some $1 million, authorities said.

The project was underway “without environmental authorization" on the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team player’s luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio de Janeiro, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

The authorities, alerted by complaints posted on social media, discovered “various environmental infractions," including the diversion of a waterway, and the unauthorized extraction of water from a river.

Advertisement

They also discovered unauthorized excavation and movement of earth, stones and rocks, as well as the use of beach sand without a permit.

“The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and in view of the environmental damage caused, will not be less than five million reais (about $1 million)," the mayor’s office said.

Neymar’s representatives in Brazil have not responded to AFP’s request for comment.

The footballer’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, was on site during the inspection and can be heard arguing with officials in a video published by authorities and carried by local media.

Neymar bought the property in 2016. According to local media, it sits on 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) of land and includes a helipad, spa and gym.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • The 31-year-old striker is currently recovering from an operation on his right ankle, which he underwent in Doha, Qatar, in March.

    He has not played since February, and doubts have arisen as to whether he will remain at PSG.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 07:36 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 07:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App