Trends :PM Modi's US VisitAdipurushHema MaliniTitanic Submersible
Home » Football » Neymar 'Pushing' For Sensational Barcelona Return, PSG Ready to Offload Brazilian Superstar: Report

Neymar 'Pushing' For Sensational Barcelona Return, PSG Ready to Offload Brazilian Superstar: Report

PSG superstar Neymar is desperately 'pushing' to return back to Barcelona this summer although a deal would be complicated as he would be required to take a massive pay cut

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:46 IST

Paris, France

Neymar desperate to return to Barcelona this summer as per reports (Twitter Image)
Neymar desperate to return to Barcelona this summer as per reports (Twitter Image)

After enduring a dismal season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Neymar may very well leave the Ligue 1 club this summer. The Brazilian international is reportedly pushing hard to return to Barcelona this summer. According to GOAL, the PSG board is even ready to sanction his exit. A report published by SPORT claims that Neymar is willing to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates this summer.

The article also states that returning to Barcelona will not be quite easy because of the Catalan giants’ poor financial condition. Neymar, reportedly, has not been happy with his stint at the French club. He also missed out on several important games due to injuries, failing to help his team win the Champions League title. PSG reached the Champions League final in 2020 but they ended up losing 1-0 to an unrelenting Bayern Munich side.

During his spell at Barcelona, Neymar became a crucial part of the famous attacking triumvirate, featuring Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Neymar went on to win eight trophies with Barcelona including an iconic treble in 2015. He was also amongst the top three players running for the Ballon d’Or trophy. The attacking trio went on to break several records during their time at Barcelona.

Advertisement

Live Transfer Window June 21: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Sign Chelsea Winger, Neymar Angling For Barcelona Return

Neymar scored 105 goals in the Barcelona jersey making 186 appearances. Neymar joined PSG in 2017 for a staggering amount of $227 million. The deal turned out to be a big talking point as the Brazilian international became the world’s most expensive player. Neymar put up some great numbers during his first season at the French Club scoring 28 goals in 30 games whilst providing 16 assists.

However, his frequent injuries did not go down well with the fans and he has since been criticised by fans. Angry PSG fans even protested at Neymar’s house in May. Barcelona manager Xavi previously mentioned that Neymar is not in his plans this summer.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • ALSO READ| Manchester United’s Antony Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, Includes Lionel Messi in His ‘Perfect’ Player Pick

    Barcelona’s current financial conditions only make the situation worse as the club cannot afford to pay a hefty amount for Neymar. A loan move, however, can be a likely option for Neymar. The PSG forward would also have to take a huge pay cut if he wants to play for the Spanish club.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 13:46 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 13:46 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App