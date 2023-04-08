Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Football Streaming For Ligue 1 Match: How to Watch Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Coverage on TV And Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier awaits an emotional homecoming as his side is set to take on Nice in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 9. Galtier had left Nice in July last year after being names as PSG manager. An under fire Galtier will be looking to secure full three points in a bid to save his job at PSG. The Paris giants will head into the game after conceding two back-to-back defeats in the French domestic league. With 66 points to their name, the Parc des Princes-based outfit currently claim the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings. The Ligue 1 match between Nice and PSG will take place at the Allianz Riviera in Nice. In their last meeting, PSG emerged victorious by two goals to one in October last year.

Nice also have been winless in their last two Ligue 1 games. Didier Digard’s men are now placed in eighth position on the Ligue 1 points table.

When will the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match be played?

The Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will take place on April 9, Sunday.

Where will the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match be played?

The Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be played at the Allianz Riviera in Nice

What time will the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match start?

The Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match?

The Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and JioCinema in India.

How to watch Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match on TV?

The Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match?

Nice Predicted Playing XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Antoine Mendy, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Aaron Ramsey, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Khephren Thuran-Ulien, Nicolas Pepe, Terem Moffi, Gaetan Laborde

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Playing XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

