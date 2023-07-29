Norway vs Philippines Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Norway vs Philippines Coverage on TV And Online

Norway and the Philippines are set to take on each other in the third group-stage fixture at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Both teams currently sit at the bottom two positions of Group A. Norway have failed to win any of their last two fixtures in the tournament. They have one last chance against the Philippines for a shot at the playoff stage.

Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, will host the clash on July 30. The Philippines would also be looking to win Sunday’s game to qualify for the knockout stage.

The Philippines started their World Cup campaign with a 0-2 defeat against Switzerland. The Swiss controlled the flow of the game throughout, registering 17 shots while having 74% of the possession. In their second game, they shocked the world by pulling off a brilliant 1-0 victory against New Zealand, despite having a lacklustre showing.

Advertisement

Norway lost their opening game of the tournament 1-0 to New Zealand. The Kiwis managed to come out on top, thanks to a 48th-minute goal from Hannah Wilkinson. They drew their following game with Switzerland 0-0, earning a point in the tournament.

Both teams have fairly good chances of winning the weekend’s group-stage fixture. The Philippines have already won one of their games needing just one more game to secure their spot in the playoff stage.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Norway and the Philippines; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Norway and Philippines be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Norway and Philippines will be played on July 30, Sunday.

Advertisement

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match Norway vs Philippines be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Norway and Philippines will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Norway and Philippines begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Norway and Philippines will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 30, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Norway vs Philippines FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Advertisement

Norway vs Philippines match will be telecasted on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Norway vs Philippines FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

Norway vs Philippines match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Norway and Philippines For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?