'Not Done Yet': Toni Kroos Signs Contract Extension at Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that German midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club through June 2024.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will see him remain with the club through 30 June 2024," the club’s official website confirmed.

The 33-year-old Kroos will begin his 10th season with the team after both sides agreed to extend his deal through the 2023-24 campaign.

The German player, who retired from international duty in 2021, has made 417 appearances for Madrid.

Kroos transferred to Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich. Since then, he has made 417 appearances, becoming the German with the highest number of games played for the club and has won four Champions League and three La Liga titles.

Although there were slight doubts regarding Kroos’ willingness to extend his contract due to interest from Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old has chosen to stay with the club.

However, he is likely to have a reduced role in the next season following the 103 million euro signing of Jude Bellingham. He became the third player signed by Real Madrid for a fee of at least 100 million euros after Gareth Bale (2013) and Eden Hazard (2019).