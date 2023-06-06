'Not True': Ilkay Gundogan's Agent Rubbishes Rumours About His Manchester City Future

Ilhan Gundogan, the uncle and agent of Ilkay Gundogan, has confirmed that the footballer has not yet finalised his destination for the next season. During an interaction with transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano, Ilhan revealed that the Manchester City captain has not signed any new contract with his current club or any other side. Ilhan further added that Ilkay is not quite bothered about his transfer rumours. Instead, the 32-year-old midfielder is putting his entire focus on the upcoming major assignment, the Champions League final. “The recent reports are not true. Ilkay is only focused on the final," Ilhan said as quoted by Romano on Twitter.

Advertisement

Ilkay Gundogan will become free to move on when the summer transfer window opens later this month. Arsenal and Barcelona have shown their interest in signing the German midfielder but City have not yet confirmed anything about his future.

Gundogan was the top performer in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. He scored the opener only 12 minutes after the game began at Wembley which is now the quickest goal in the history of the tournament. United could make it all square with Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty in the 33rd minute. In the early phase of the second half, Gundogan once again struck the opposition net with a stunning volley to make it 2-1, a scoreline that persisted till the final whistle.