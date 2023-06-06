Nottingham Forest Have 'Deal In Place' To Permanently Sign Manchester United Keeper: Report

Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to signing a permanent contract with goalkeeper Dean Henderson to secure his service for the upcoming season. Manchester United loaned out Henderson last season when Nottingham Forest came back to the Premier League. The Tricky Trees have finished 16th in the Premier League table and are gearing up to play another season in England’s top flight. United manager Erik Ten Hag has already turned his back on Henderson with David de Gea still being considered his first-choice goalkeeper.

It will make things easier for the Forest, who have a “deal in place" for Henderson, a report by the Daily Mail has said.

Since he shifted his base from Old Trafford, Dean Henderson has represented Nottingham Forest in 20 games across all competitions. The English goalkeeper hardly took any time to become a favourite of boss Steeve Cooper, keeping a clean sheet in 6 Premier League games during the first six months of the tournament.

But Henderson has remained out of the squad since January after sustaining an unfortunate thigh injury during a league fixture against Leicester United.

For the rest of the season, manager Cooper signed Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas on loan. Henderson, however, maintained a strong commitment to Nottingham Forest and was spotted joining teammates in celebrating survival after their 1-0 victory over Arsenal on the last day of the season.

A report by the Manchester Evening News said that the Forest are open to a deal for the loanee worth up to £30 million. It was further said that the Forest had already disclosed the salary they’d be willing to pay, which would fully cover the keeper’s £110,000 weekly wages during his time at the club.

While being asked about the development by Man United News, transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano said that Dean Henderson wants to sign a permanent deal with Nottingham Forest and Manchester United also have no problem with that.

“I believe it will only take a short while to finalise everything, at which point Henderson will have a 100 percent chance of joining Nottingham Forest. I’ve been told it’s not finished yet, but it could be done very soon," Romano said.