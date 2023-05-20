Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal will be aiming for nothing less than a win when they take the field against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight. Just two wins in their last seven games forced Arsenal to lose ground in the Premier League title race.

Second-placed Gunners are currently four points behind defending champions Manchester City. But Pep Guardiola’s men still have one match in hand. In their penultimate Premier League match of the season, Arsenal will be without winger Gabriel Martinelli and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Arsenal duo will sit out tonight due to their respective ankle and calf injuries.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into the match against Nottingham Forest after conceding a shocking 0-3 home defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Meanwhile, a win for Nottingham Forest tonight will guide Manchester City to a Premier League title win. Apart from assisting the Etihad Stadium-based side, Nottingham Forest will be eyeing a victory against Arsenal to avoid a relegation threat, at least for the time being. Nottingham Forest are currently three points above 18th-placed Leeds United.

When will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be played on May 20, Saturday.

Where will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be played at the City Ground.

At what time will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Serge Aurier, Felipe, Moussa Niakhate, Renan Lodi, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Danilo, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard