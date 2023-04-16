Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United will be without their two key defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez when they take the field against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 16. In the absence of Varane and Martinez, the English pair of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are expected to play as centre-backs on Sunday.

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will make his Premier League return during the game against Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils will head into the game after playing out a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League. With 56 points to their name, Erik ten Hag’s men now find themselves at the fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest have not been able to record a point in their last two matches. Steve Cooper’s men are placed in 18th position on the Premier League points table.

When will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played on April 16, Sunday.

Where will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire.

At what time will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United?

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Antony, Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst

Nottingham Forest predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Neco Williams, Joe Worrall, Felipe, Harry Toffolo, Danilo, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi

