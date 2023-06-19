Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 1 Crore Prize for Champions India on Winning Intercontinental Cup

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar was packed to the rafters as India were crowned champions of the Intercontinental Cup 2023. The Indian men’s football team overcame Lebanon, securing a 2-0 victory with goals from Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed the coveted trophy to the champions in front of a jubilant crowd. The historic night witnessed the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, adding to the significance of the momentous occasion including Sports & Youth Services Minister, Tusharkanti Behera, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports, Vineel Krishna, president AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey, secretary general, AIFF, Shaji Prabhakaran, and secretary, Football Association of Odisha, Ashirbad Behera.

CM Patnaik also announced Rs 1 Crore for the Team India.

The dignitaries in attendance felicitated every member of the Indian and Lebanese contingent with gold and silver medals respectively. At the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the champions. He said, “It is a matter of great pride for our State to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India"

The excitement and anticipation for the final match was palpable in the days leading up to the conclusion of the four-nation football tournament and the final night did not disappoint. A sea of fans cheered on both teams, creating a true sporting festival. The spectators were as enthusiastic as they had been during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, and their enthusiasm increased when the Indian men’s football team faced Lebanon for the final match.

President, AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey said “Over the last few days the anticipation and excitement of the fans who wanted to see National Team win at the Kalinga Stadium, has been at the peak and the final clash saw the stadium reverberate with chants and roars. We couldn’t have had a better venue and ending to the Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha Government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament."