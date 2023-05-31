Trends :Entertainment NewsWTC FinalKangana RanautWorld No Tobacco Day
Home » Football » Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Three Football Centres in Bhubaneswar Ahead of Intercontinental Cup 2023

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Three Football Centres in Bhubaneswar Ahead of Intercontinental Cup 2023

The Odisha Football Academy, Bhubaneswar Football Academy, and Capital Arena Football were inaugurated by Patnaik in the presence of Indian team skipper Sunil Chhetri. The three centres will be the training ground for the National U-16 and U-19 teams, Odisha FC and all state teams. Training sessions of U-13, U-15, and U-18 state academies will also be held here

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 22:50 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

India Captain Sunil Chhetri, Coach Igor Stimac & AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran presented the first match ticket of Hero InterContinental Cup to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik (Twitter)
India Captain Sunil Chhetri, Coach Igor Stimac & AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran presented the first match ticket of Hero InterContinental Cup to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik (Twitter)

Ahead of the four-nation Intercontinental Cup 2023 scheduled in June, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated three football training centres in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik inaugurated the Odisha Football Academy, Bhubaneswar Football Academy, and Capital Arena Football. The men’s national team captain Sunil Chhetri was also present on the occasion to usher in a new era of football in Odisha.

ALSO READ| Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot Pens Contract Extension With Club Until 2028

The initiative was developed at a cost of Rs 90 crore and features a total of six FIFA-certified pitches, including five natural and one synthetic turf, LED lights, players’ changing rooms, a gallery, a gym, a coaches’ room and other amenities.

The three centres are located at the heart of the city and are at close vicinity to each other, thus giving an added advantage to the players to train simultaneously, especially during tournaments.

Patnaik said, “It is a great pleasure and pride to inaugurate the Odisha Football Academy, the Bhubaneswar Football Academy, and the Capital Football Arena. These sports infrastructures mark a significant milestone in the development of football in Odisha. They will provide a world-class training facility to the players."

With the launch of the three centres, Odisha aims to strengthen the football ecosystem and provide a nurturing environment for aspiring footballers to grow and flourish, he said.

“I believe that these new facilities will not only encourage the youth to pursue their passion for football but also serve as a hub for football training in the country," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also announced that a girls’ football academy with artificial turf will be constructed at Aul in Kendrapara district.

There is a lot of passion for football in the state, hence a grassroots-level training programme will be introduced for the 6-12 age group at the three academies to encourage young kids from the state to take up football, officials said.

The three centres will be the training ground for the National U-16 and U-19 teams, Odisha FC (men, women and youth) and all state teams (both men and women). Training sessions of U-13, U-15, and U-18 state academies will also be held here.

ALSO READ| Junior Asia Cup Hockey: India Reach Final With 9-1 Rout of South Korea

The centres will also be the venues for state leagues including the FAO League, Odisha Women’s League, school leagues, and local leagues, thus promoting an all-round conducive environment for the growth and popularity of football.

The top-quality infrastructure will be on display for the world to see during the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023, which will feature India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu. The tournament will commence on June 9.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: May 31, 2023, 22:50 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 22:50 IST
    Read More